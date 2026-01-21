Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

The Delhi High Court has issued a formal notice to Bollywood actor Salman Khan following a legal challenge by a China-based artificial intelligence platform. The company is seeking to overturn a previous court order that granted the actor broad protections over his "personality rights," including the use of his voice and likeness. Salman Khan To Join Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 3’? Gossip Hint at Cameo As New Villain As Mythri Plans ‘Pushpa’ Cinematic Universe (View Post).

The notice, issued on Wednesday, follows a plea by the AI firm arguing that the existing restrictions unfairly hinder its legitimate business operations. The court has directed the actor to file a response within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for February 27, 2026.

What is the Case?

The dispute centres on an application filed by a voice-generation platform that specialises in developing AI-generated voice models. The company is seeking to vacate an interim injunction passed on December 11, 2025, which restrained various entities from the unauthorised use of Salman Khan’s name, image, and voice.

Counsel representing the Chinese firm argued during the hearing that their primary activity involves technological development and that the broad nature of the current restraint impacts their ability to function. They are specifically seeking a "vacation," or cancellation, of the December order.

The December Injunction

The legal battle began late last year when Salman Khan approached the High Court to safeguard his "personality and publicity rights." He alleged that his identity was being exploited for commercial gain by various websites, mobile applications, and e-commerce platforms without his consent.

In response, the court initially granted a significant victory to the actor, ordering social media intermediaries and online sellers to remove infringing content within three days. The order specifically targeted unauthorised merchandise, AI-generated voice models, chatbots and misleading promotional content using his likeness. Madras High Court Protects Kamal Haasan’s Personality Rights Through John Doe Order, Allows Satire.

The Delhi High Court has directed Salman Khan to file his response to the AI platform's challenge within four weeks. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 27, 2026, where it will further deliberate on whether to modify or vacate the current protections surrounding the actor's personality rights. On thework front, the Bollywood superstar will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia's war film Battle of Galwan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).