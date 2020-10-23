Finally, the seniors have said goodbye to Bigg Boss 14 and now fans will see the real side of the contestants inside the house. On last night's episode, we saw Nishant Singh Malkhani becoming the first captain of the house and Nikki Tamboli disowning her friends. Having said that, on tonight's (Oct 23) episode we are going to witness the inmates in quite a fun mood. Reason: Popular dandiya and garba singer Preeti & Pinky are going to enter the house to entertain the housemates. However, amid this, we see Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu getting closer. Bigg Boss 14 October 22 Synopsis: Nikki Tamboli's 'Friends' Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani Don't Want Her To Be the First Captain.

Going by the precap clip shared by the makers, we see the housemates all decked up in desi attire grooving to the tunes of the guests. But, our eyes literally popped up when we see Nikki kissing on Jaan's cheeks while playing dandiya-garba. FYI, Jaan from day one has liked Tamboli and even has confessed that he wants to go on a date with her. Looks like, the girl might say yes really soon. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Nikki Tamboli Enjoys The Perks Of Being A Senior; Jaan Kumar Sanu Becomes Her Personal Masseur (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

Well, if this pyaar between Jaan and Nikki continues for a long, we are sure fans will start shipping the two. Meanwhile, after looking at the promo, we are damn excited to see the inmates in a happy mood. As we always say, Bigg Boss ain't just about drama and fights. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).