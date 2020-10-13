Bigg Boss 14 did start on a lukewarm note, but after a week, it has indeed shown signs of improvement. All thanks to a few contestants in the house that the controversial reality show is getting dramatic with each passing day. On October 12, the most shocking part came in when the Seniors kicked out Sara Gurpal from the house. Now, as per the preview promo released by the makers, Nikki Tamboli, the first confirmed contestant of the season will get her personal masseur. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss 14 October 12 Episode: From Sara Gurpal's Eviction to Nikki Tamboli Ironing Her Ex-Boyfriend's Boxers - 5 Highlights of Tonight's Episode.

However, there is a twist here as the masseur will be none other than Jaan Kumar Sanu. In the clip, we see Tamboli enjoying the perks of being a senior and gets her body massaged by the aspiring singer. Nikki is also seen enjoying Jaan's service and is having quite a relaxed time. Well, this South beauty exactly knows how to grab the limelight. After watching this, we are damn excited for tonight's episode. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 11: Salman Khan Calls Contestants 'Substandard', Asks 10 Freshers To Pack Their Bags - 5 Highlights From BB14 Episode.

Check Out The Video Below:

For the unaware, as per a decision made by the seniors, Nikki was given the confirmed tag after she performed excellently well in the first week of the show. She now has all the rights to order the freshers and kinda rule the house. She even is free from the daily chores of the house. You go, girl. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).