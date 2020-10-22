Day 17: The individuals' game finally begins in the Bigg Boss 14 house after seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla exit the house along with BB14 contestant Shehzad Deol. Soon after, Bigg Boss announces the first captaincy task of the season and the air inside the house smells of 'Conspiracy' now. While Chinese whispers across the house have begun of who will nominate whom to be the first captain of the house, the contestants are now finally showing their true colors too. Bigg Boss 14 BARC Report: Salman Khan's Show Fails To Grab A Spot In Top 5; Is The Boring Line-Up Of Contestants The Reason Behind Its Low TRPs?.

Nikki Tamboli, on one hand gives her best shot to convince Jaan and Nishant who she believes to be her friends, to vote in her favour. But the duo seems to be thinking otherwise. While Jaan is heard saying "She is a friend, but I am not an Idiot", Nishant fears that Nikki will turn out to be a dictator of the house if she gets the reigns. Rahul is the only one who is in support of Nikki but gets skeptical after Jaan and Nishant paint his mind. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Pavitra Punia Screams At Eijaz Khan, Says 'Zyada Khubsurat Hun Isliye Tum Paas Aa Jate Ho' (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Eijaz and Pavitra are the Ishaqzaade of the house, as they lock horns with each other for hurting emotions during nominations. Is this the bittersweet beginning of a true bond? Who will be the first captain of the house?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).