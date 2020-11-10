This episode of Bigg Boss 14, sees Rahul Vaidya call his and Nikki Tamboli's friendship 'neutral' which drives her to tears, Aly Goni create a scene of coming out of his room barely hours before Bigg Boss himself announced his return to the house after quarantine, BB Adaalat task take place, Pavitra Punia apologies to Eijaz Khan and so on and so forth... basically lots of drama. Check out other highlights of tonight's episode. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Aly Goni Runs Out Of Patience During His Quarantine, Farah Khan Back to BB14 With Adaalat Task (Watch Video).

Red Zone No More

Bigg Boss announces that with the scene paltofying again, the red zone has been eliminated. Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu keep fighting over who asked Jaan to put his hand in the toilet.

Aly Goni's Quarantine Ends

Aly Goni's patience runs low and he defies Bigg Boss by saying he won't wear his mike or eat anything till he is gotten out of his quarantine. He gets angry and even says he will break the amenities while Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik try to calm him down. Eijaz sympathizes with Aly. Jasmin calms Aly down. Bigg Boss later on lectures Aly.

Rahul Vaidya's Words Drive Nikki Tamboli to Tears

Rahul Vaidya sees Aly and Jasmin close and tells Nikki Tamboli that he also wants someone who will take care of him and pull him back from the ledge like Aly and Jasmin do for each other. Nikki feels bad as she feels they had struck a bond in the red zone and that Rahul's words hurt her. She cries and Rahul hugs her tightly.

Pavitra Apologises To Eijaz

Pavitra Punia calls Eijaz Khan and apologises toh him. Eijaz tells her to not touch her when he is angry and Pavitra says she will be mindful of Eijaz and his triggers in the future.

BB Adaalat

Farah Khan, Charul Malik and Amith Tyagi enter the house as a part of the Adaalat task and the journos will also chose 1 contestants for eviction this week.

- Eijaz starts and is asked about his split image in the house and the outside world. He says that he does not find it important to show his personal side but Bigg Boss is in real time. Farah appreciates Eijaz's patience in the house. The discussion goes back to Eijaz and Kavita's feud.

- Rubina Dilaik is questioned about her friction with Bigg Boss himself. She justifies that it comes from the fact that she has not watched BB's previous seasons. Farah appreciates Rubina for her performance in the Angels and Devils task. Rubina overall receives appreciation. When questioned who from her and Abhinav Shukla, will win, she takes her name. Farah tells Rubina and Abhinav to play their individual games.

- Aly Goni comes next and is questioned about bestie Jasmin's game. Aly says she is not faking it. Farah tells Aly that Jasmin is doing what he is saying and she isn't taking any initiative. Aly says Rahul and Abhinav are on the right track but Shardul Pandit and Jaan are on the wrong track.

- Pavitra Punia is up next and she is questioned about her jealousy over Eijaz choosing Jasmin. Pavitra says it was not jealousy but her expectations. Pavitra is asked about her stands in the house, and her expectations. She says she can trust Eijaz, Shardul, Rahul and others also. Pavitra is asked if Aly will support her over Jasmin, to this, she replies in the negative.

- Nikki Tamboli is next and Farah Khan tells her she was different. Nikki says she will stop feeling and having soft corners for people in the house. Nikki says she will never be able to bond with Rubina and Abhinav as tehy are different type of people. Rubina answers her and says Nikki never lets her speak so why should she waste her time and energy?

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 14, we'll see the BB Adaalat task continue and Jaan's loyalty towards everyone is questioned. Nikki says she will never trust Jaan even outside the house. Rahul is also faced with some tugh questions and his answers irk housemates! The next nominations task is the sacrifice task and it sees some very real emotions come to fore.

