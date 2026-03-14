The road to WrestleMania 42 was permanently altered on Friday night as Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe by turning on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. During a high-stakes contract signing in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown, The Viper abandoned his long-standing alliance with Rhodes, launching a brutal assault that left the champion bloodied. The evening at the Mortgage Matchup Centre also featured the shock resignation of Drew McIntyre and the surprise return of The Bella Twins. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

The Viper Strikes: Orton Turns Heel During Contract Signing

The night concluded with a sombre contract signing intended to officialise the WrestleMania 42 main event between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Initially, the atmosphere was respectful, with Rhodes reflecting on their shared history and Orton’s role as a mentor during his early career.

However, the mood shifted instantly after the ink dried. Orton delivered a low blow to Rhodes before smashing his head into the signing table. The assault moved ringside, where Orton used the steel steps to bust the champion open.

Despite interventions from WWE officials and guest star Jelly Roll, Orton continued the beatdown, eventually sandwiching Rhodes' head between the steps and a steel chair for a sickening final blow. The show went off the air with a cold-blooded Orton sitting in the ring, staring at the Undisputed WWE Title.

Randy Orton Attacks Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre Quits But...

The programme opened with a furious Drew McIntyre demanding justice from General Manager Nick Aldis following his title loss last week. After a heated exchange where Aldis called him out for failing to defend the gold, Jacob Fatu interrupted to mock the Scotsman.

In a moment that stunned the Phoenix crowd, McIntyre declared he was done with the fans and the company, stating, "I quit," before walking out through the audience.

However, McIntyre’s departure proved short-lived. During the night's final match between Jacob Fatu and Trick Williams, McIntyre reappeared to distract Fatu, allowing Williams to secure a massive pinfall victory. Following the match, McIntyre levelled Fatu with a Claymore Kick, proving his "resignation" was merely a tactical ruse.

The Bella Twins Return

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) and the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss ended in chaos.

As the challengers gained momentum, Nikki and Brie Bella made a surprise return, appearing at ringside for the first time since the Royal Rumble. The distraction led to a disqualification when Brie Bella entered the ring to attack Nia Jax, making it clear the Hall of Famers are targeting the tag titles. The Reinvention of Jeff Hardy: Injury Recovery, WWE Negotiations and 'The Spinal Destination'.

SmackDown Highlights

Other Highlights and Results

In other action, Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll appeared on Miz TV. After being insulted by The Miz, the singer-songwriter silenced the former champion with a single punch, much to the delight of the live crowd.

The Wyatt Sicks also picked up a significant victory over Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga. The match turned when Nikki Cross reclaimed the group’s sacred lantern, distracting Sikoa long enough for Uncle Howdy to finish the bout with a Sister Abigail.

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