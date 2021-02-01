Rakhi Sawant is winning hearts by serving entertainment on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Earlier, it was reported that her mother Jaya Sawant will be going under Chemotherapy for abdominal cancer on February 1. 2021. However, as per the latest update, we hear that the treatment is not happening anytime soon. As reported by ETimes TV, Rakhi's maa is not keeping well at the moment and so the chemotherapy has been postponed. "The doctors decided against it as mummy is in discomfort on many grounds," said Rakhi's brother Rakesh to the portal. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant’s Mother to Undergo Chemotherapy for Abdominal Cancer, Brother Reveals That It Cannot Be Operated.

He further added that Jaya complained of stomach ace and also puked. "She is not eating anything either and in her case, we can't feed her intravenously; that's what the doctors told us if we are to begin her chemotherapy from tomorrow. They are now looking at it to start tomorrow. However, Mummy is also drowsy at the moment," he said.

"Let's just hope that everything goes well and she is in a better condition to take chemotherapy tomorrow at least in some part of the day. The chemotherapy sessions are very painful, she is in so much pain anyway; pray that everything settles down and we proceed with her line of treatment smoothly," he added. Rakhi Sawant's Brother Reveals Their Mother Will Undergo Surgery For Abdominal Cancer, Says He Hopes Rakhi Comes Back To See Their Mother In A Healthy Condition.

That's not it, Rakesh has also informed Rakhi about her mother's condition and wants to quit the show. "We have informed Rakhi, she is very upset and said that she would like to come back but we have asked her to continue. We will monitor the situation, though," he concluded. Stay tuned!

