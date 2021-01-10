While every family week in the Bigg Boss house is very memorable for the contestants and the audience too, we will forever remember the one from Bigg Boss 14, where Rakhi Sawant met her mother via video call. In the recent episodes, Rakhi was seen breaking down upon finding that her mother was in the hospital and hence, could not personally come to visit her for the family week. The episode saw Rakhi cry for her mother and every contestant wished aunty a speedy recovery. Bigg Boss 14 January 08 Synopsis: Rakhi Sawant Is Inconsolible After Finding Out That Her Mother Is Hospitalised.

And now, in a conversation with a portal, Rakhi's brother Rakesh revealed that their mother has a tumour in her abdomen and will be undergoing a major surgery soon. He also hailed his sister for being an entertainer and also for not loosing her calm upon hearing of their mother's health. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar January 10 Synopsis: History Repeats Itself; Salman Khan Enters The House To Clean Rakhi Sawant's Bed, Just Like He Washed Utensils In Bigg Boss 13.

"Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer and she will always be one. She is loved by people and has her own fan following. I was with my mom the entire day and she is going to be operated on in a day or two. She has abdominal cancer. Even though she was worried and she wanted to see Rakhi once before going into the operation theatre. She was pleading and crying. Luckily, she got a chance to speak to her through a video call during the family round," revealed Rakesh to ETimesTV.

He continued, "I feel whatever is happening is secondary. The first is mom and daughter’s love and bond. My mom loves her more than anyone in the family and she is her favourite child. She is very close to her. Bigg Boss 14 was not getting liked by people and was on the verge of getting over and then the challengers were brought. As the contestants were not entertaining earlier, I think it was a right decision to invite Rakhi Sawant." Well, we couldn't agree more.

"I am thankful that Bigg Boss made my ailing mother speak to Rakhi. She was crying while talking to her and we all saw that. She is very down, her health is not good. It is going to be a major operation as she has a tumor in her abdomen. I had to take the decision of the operation in Rakhi's absence as the doctors told us that they cannot wait since there is internal bleeding. We are scared and worried for mom. I just hope everything goes well and when Rakhi comes out she gets to see a healthy mom," Rakesh concluded. We too wish for Rakhi and Rakesh's mom's speedy recovery!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).