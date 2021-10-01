Salman Khan is all set to return with new season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. BB 15 is going to be filled with twists and a lot of 'sankat in jungle' as the contestants will have to face many challenges before they enter the house, as per the promos unveiled by the makers. Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on Colors TV from October 2. So, before the big night, you might want to know each and every details about the reality show from where to watch, contestants to promo, etc. So, we get you covered. Bigg Boss 15 is going to be filled with twists and a lot of 'sankat in jungle' as the contestants will have to face many challenges before they enter the house.

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 15?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on Colors TV on October 2 (Saturday). You can watch the controversial reality show on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. The opening episode will telecast on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant List

Bigg Boss 15 contestant list includes Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht. Also, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, who were part of Bigg Boss OTT, will also participate in the new season. Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Sahil Shroff and Vishal Kotian will also be seen in BB 15 house. Akasa Singh in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Watch Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

How To Watch Bigg Boss 15 Online?

In case you have missed any of the episodes of Bigg Boss 15, no worries! One can stream the show on VOOT Select as per his or her own comfort. Fans have the option to either stream the episodes on their mobile phones using VOOT app or on their desktop/laptop.

Meanwhile, singer Afsana Khan backed out of Bigg Boss 15, due to her health issues while she was in quarantine. Also, Raqesh Bapat was offered for the show but he later on revealed that he will not be joining. So, BB 15 will surely gonna bring some real twists and turns like every previous seasons. Stay tuned!

