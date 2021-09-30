With Bigg Boss 15 all set to premiere on October 2, the makers have been dropping promos and teasing viewers about what's to come ahead. A new promo of Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh has now been shared by the makers where one can see the two divas making a stunning entry into the BB House. While Akasa is seen dancing to one of her own songs, 'Naagin'. Tejasswi is seen grooving to Badshah's song, 'Paani Paani' in this video.

Check Out The Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGG BOSS 15 (@biggboss.fifteen15)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)