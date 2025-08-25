The much-awaited premiere of Bigg Boss 19 finally aired on Sunday (August 24), and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, returning for his 16th season as the show's host, welcomed the 16 contestants of India's most talked-about reality show. Alongside names like Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Nagma Mirajkar, Bigg Boss 19 also features an international star! Polish actress Natalia Janoszek has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and if you’re curious to know more about her, you’ve come to the right place. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List.

Who is Natalia Janoszek?

Natalisa Janoszek is a Polish actress, model, author, and singer whose work spans various industries, including Hollywood, Bollywood, and Polish cinema. Born on June 15, 1990, in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, Natalisa’s early years saw her involved in local dance groups. She kicked off her modelling career at the age of 16 and participated in various pageants. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Dreamz: The Movie, also featuring Sanjeeda Shaikh. Her portrayal of Maya Johnson in Shekhar Sirrinn's 2019 film Chicken Curry Law earned her widespread acclaim.

Natalia Janoszek Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Hollywood Stint

Her filmography also extends to Hollywood, with appearances in films like The Swing of Things (2023). She gained global recognition after starring in the Netflix romantic thriller 365 Days alongside Michele Morrone. Her most recent Hindi film appearance was in the popular comedy franchise Housefull 5, where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Natalia Janoszek With Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar

The Multifaceted Natalia Janoszek

Natalia is a highly creative individual whose talents extend far beyond acting. She is also an accomplished author, with a book titled Behind the Scenes of Bollywood, in which she shares her experiences working in the Hindi film industry. In addition, Natalia is a trained singer and has showcased her grace on popular reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars (2022) and Your Face Sounds Familiar.

Talking about her social media, Natalia is active on Instagram and utlises the platform to regularly share updates from her personal and professional life. She has over 1.7 million followers with 653 posts at the time of writing. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Who Is Baseer Ali? Meet Actor-Model and ‘Splitsvilla 10’ Winner Ready To Shake Things Up on Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show.

The Stunning Natalia Janoszek!

How To Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 19 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

