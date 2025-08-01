Ready for drama, fights, and surprises all under one roof? We guess it's time. The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have finally announced the premiere date of the upcoming season with an electrifying promo. On July 31, the creators of the controversial reality show dropped a gripping video featuring host Salman Khan, where the theme of the new season was also unveiled. However, the list of contestants participating in BB19 remains a mystery, leaving fans curious. Amidst all the buzz, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh, popularly known as Sodhi, has been confirmed as one of the contestants. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo: Host Salman Khan Declares ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Twist As Contestants Take Over the Bigg Boss House – Fans Can’t Keep Calm! (Watch Video).

Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

If a latest report by TellyChakkar is to be believed, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, is confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. According to the report, he is "almost confirmed" to participate in the new BB season. However, neither the makers of the show, nor the actor have issued a confirmation regarding the same.

TMKOC’s Sodhi in ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Gurucharan Singh’s ‘TMKOC’ Stint

Gurucharan Singh’s Sodhi was undoubtedly one of the most loved characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His fun-loving and bindaas attitude was something fans always adored. He was also one of the OG cast members of the popular sitcom since its debut in 2008. However, the actor left the show in 2012, only to return the following year due to huge public demand. After he exited the show again in 2020, he was replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri as the new Sodhi.

Why Gurucharan Singh Grabbed Headlines in 2024?

Despite not being part of any show, Gurucharan Singh was all over the news in 2024. Reports suggested that after leaving TMKOC in 2020, he fell into heavy debt, which severely affected his mental health. On April 22, 2024, he went missing from his Delhi home and returned after 25 days. Upon his return, he mentioned that he had been on a spiritual journey. Later, in interviews, the actor revealed that he was under a debt of ₹1.5 crore. However, it was eventually reported that he managed to find work and is now looking forward to rebuilding his life. ‘He Got a Deal’: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Breaks Fast After INR 13 Lakh Brand Deal Is Secured, Set to Head to Mumbai.

When Will ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere?

According to the latest information provided by the makers, Bigg Boss 19 is locked for a grand premiere on August 25, 2025. The new season of the Salman Khan-hosted show will premiere on JioHotstar at 9 pm and later air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

