TV actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has been on a prolonged fast since May 2024, abstaining from food and water. His condition grew critical, leading to his hospitalisation on January 7. However, a positive turn came when his close friend, Bhakti Soni, successfully secured a brand deal for him. In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Bhakti shared that Gurucharan had finally broken his fast and eating solid food after months of physical and emotional toll. Soni also received that Gurucharan will fly to Mumbai soon. She also shared that no one from the TMKOC team didn't even help the actor financially. ‘Halat Bohot Jyaada Kharab Ho Gayii Hai’: ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Sodhi Hospitalised Due to Deteriorating Health (Watch Video)

Gurucharan Singh Agrees to Break Fast After INR 13 Lakh Brand Deal Secured by Bhakti Soni

The actor's friend Bhakti shared details about how he decided to break his fast, stating, “I have got Gurucharan Singh a brand deal worth INR 13 lakh, which has been given to him. After that, he agreed to break his fast. He will be coming to Mumbai by the end of the month to shoot for the same.” However, she expressed disappointment that the actor had not received any financial assistance despite being in such a critical condition. Bhakti Soni also revealed that while the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah publicist team inquired about Gurucharan Singh's health, they didn't offer any financial assistance, stating, "Nobody asked if he needed help." TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Spiritual Journey, Delhi Police Record Statement.

Gurucharan Singh's Struggle: 19 Days Without Water Led to Hospitalisation

Bhakti Soni previously shared that Gurucharan Singh had gone without water for nearly 19 days, which severely weakened him, causing him to lose consciousness and ultimately leading to his hospitalisation.

