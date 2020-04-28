Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Married on His Terrace Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Ashutosh Kaushik (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik has grabbed the headlines after a long time and it's a piece of good news for all his fans. No, he is not making a comeback to TV nor is this scoop related to his professional life. As the man has finally got married amid COVID-19 lockdown. Yep, that's true! Pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss winner and his wife have made it to the web and fans could not keep calm. In the glimpses from his shaadi, Kaushik can be seen taking pheras with his betterhalf. Well, this news is a surprise to many as who would have thought a marriage during such grim times. Bigg Boss 13: From Rahul Roy to Ashutosh Kaushik and Shilpa Shinde, Here's What all the Previous BB Winners are Doing Currently.

Reportedly, the actor has got hitched to Arpita who hails from Aligarh. While the pics and videos have started surfacing now, the lovebirds were pronounced man and wife on April 26, 2020, in Noida. Also, if a few reports online are to be believed then the duo has donated all the wedding expenses to PM-CARES relief fund with an aim to battle the virus. Indeed, a great gesture. Not to miss, going by the looks of the video, the marriage seems to have taken place on a terrace. Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla Takes Home The Trophy.

Check Out Ashutosh Kaushik's pheras with Arpita Below:

Ashutosh confirmed the wedding news to India Forums and said, "Yes I got married on 26th April. The date was fixed earlier only and we didn't change due to lockdown. We got married in our house only. My family and Arprita's family was present. For me, simple wedding was always what I wanted." Congratulations to the newlywed. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the Telly world!