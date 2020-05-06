Bigg Boss 2 Fame Sambhavna Seth Rushed to the Hospital After She Suffers From Low Blood Pressure (Read Details)

Sambhavna Seth (Photo Credits: Insta)

Sambhavna Seth who got famous with her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 2 enjoys a massive fan following online. She is known to be part of the Bhojpuri film fraternity for quite some time now and is also a terrific dancer. And well, if you happen to be her fan then it's a piece of sad news for you all, as the actress is unwell. As going by the latest reports, the dancer-actor was rushed to the hospital on May 4, 2020 night after being ill. The news was shared by Seth's husband Avinash Dwivedi who took to Instagram and informed fans know about Seth's health. Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Slams Asim Riaz Over His Brawl With Sidharth Shukla, Says ‘Dabangg 4 Main Salman Ko Replace Karega’

'Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to the hospital again...So there will be no vlog today.' Instagram's post caption read. Also as reported by SpotBoye, Sambhavna was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai due to low blood pressure and also has a severe ear infection. "Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked," she said to the portal on WhatsApp. Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Married on His Terrace Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

From the time, the news of Seth getting hospitalised made it to the web, her fellow industry pals wished her a speedy recovery. Talking about the actress, she is a complete entertainer and is a regular on her YouTube channel where she posts updates about her life during the quarantine. Her channel is called Sambhavna Seth Entertainment. Well, all we hope she gets well soon. Stay tuned!