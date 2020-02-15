Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla Takes Home The Trophy?

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 has ended its historic run. The show became the longest of all seasons, after being extended for a month. As per the channel, the latest season has also turned out to be the most successful one. And at the Grand Finale of the show, Sidharth Shukla, lifted the winner's trophy, as per a report by Hindustan Times. His final competition was Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh. Another contestant Paras Chhabra decided to quit the race hours before the finale choosing to walk away with the Rs 10 lakh offered to him. This brought down Sidharth's winning amount to Rs 40 lakh. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Super Short ‘Chaddis’ Should Have Ideally Made More Headlines Than His Fights!

Sidharth was instrumental in making the show as big as it became. The TV hunk was super-favourite amongst the ladies outside AND inside the house. His on and off affair with Shehnaaz Gill was fodder for entertainment. He was THE flirt of the house. He pretty much impressed all the women in the house, with his smooth talks. He has flirted with Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala (who was married) and Madhurima Tuli (who was in the house with her ex-boyfriend). Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Doesn't Want Sidharth Shukla to Win the Salman Khan's Reality Show For This Reason.

Apart from his flirtatious nature, Sidharth also came to be known for his arrogance in the house. He has had the maximum number of fights in the house. He has even been involved in physical violence, leading to many fans calling out the show for being biased for not throwing him out. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Ugly Spat With Arjun Kapoor From Khatron Ke Khiladi Goes Viral (Watch).

Sidharth has featured in hit shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak for Colours. He has also featured in a supporting role in the Dharma Productions venture, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. We cannot wait for his next move after Bigg Boss 13.