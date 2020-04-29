Bigg Boss 2 Ashutosh Kaushik and Wife Arpita Tiwari Donate Wedding Money To Needy, Say 'Why Spend An Insane Amount on Weddings?'

Ashutosh Kaushik with Wife Arpita Tiwari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Roadies 5.0 winner and Bigg Boss season 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik recently tied the knot with his lady love of two years, Arpita Tiwari on the terrace of her home on April 26, 2020. He even posted a video of him and Arpita taking the pheras on Instagram. Confirming the same to Bombay Times, Ashutosh revealed, "We had finalised the date in February, as Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an auspicious day for new beginnings. So, despite the lockdown, we decided to keep the date." Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Married on His Terrace Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

The only people in attendance at the wedding were the bride and groom's mothers and brothers, while their other relatives and well-wishers and friends attended virtually.

Recalling his wedding day, Ashutosh divulged, "We left for Arpita’s residence in a car with just four people, including me. We even requested the panditji to wear gloves and a mask.” Bigg Boss 13: From Rahul Roy to Ashutosh Kaushik and Shilpa Shinde, Here's What all the Previous BB Winners are Doing Currently.

Check Out Their Wedding Pheras Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Kaushik (@ashutoshkaushik_bigg_boss_2) on Apr 27, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

Taking a page from actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who donated the money that they were to spend on their wedding, to the needy in times of the lockdown, Ashutosh too decided to do that and donated the money intended for his wedding, to the needy. "I think this should become the norm now. Shaadi personal maamla hota hai. Why spend an insane amount of money on it? Rather, we should give it to the needy," said Ashutosh. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post).

No only did Ashutosh do his part, but also asked his wife's family to do the same. "I asked Arpita’s parents, too, to donate the money they had

kept aside for the wedding," concluded the married man.