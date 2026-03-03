Iranian-born actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi has signalled a desire to move away from India, citing deep emotional distress over recent geopolitical developments and the domestic reaction to the crisis in the Middle East. Iran-Israel War: Vladimir Putin, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Call for Immediate Ceasefire Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis.

In a recent candid discussion with Bollywood Hungama and subsequent media interactions, Karimi revealed that she feels "heartbroken" by the current atmosphere. The actor, who has lived in India for over a decade, indicated that the combination of personal burnout and the political climate has led her to reconsider her future in the country.

Manadana Karimi On 'Free' Iran

The primary catalyst for Karimi’s decision appears to be the reaction within India to the escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, "This regime has to go. WhatI see for Iran is a free Iran, where women can do whatever they want, wear whatever they want and go to whichever university they want. What I see is death to this regime"

When asked if she would like to go back to Iran, the actress said, "The moment they announce that this regime is gone, I'll go. Anyways my bags are packed because I'm leaving India. That is the plan. Because I feel like I'm breaking up with India. It is very difficult for them, but I feel like i dont have a voice in India. Because I was talking about Iran so openly, I lost a lot of 'so-called friends'." "I feel like India has betrayed me," she added.

Mandana Karimi on Why She Intends To Return to Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

A Career Shift and Personal Health

Beyond political concerns, Karimi has been distancing herself from the Indian film industry for some time. In early 2025, she officially announced her retirement from acting, a profession she admitted she "never loved." She has since transitioned into interior design, pursuing a 9-to-5 career in academia and professional design firms.

This career shift followed a period of physical and mental exhaustion. In late 2025, Karimi was hospitalized for dehydration and stress, later sharing on social media that she had been "running on adrenaline" and ignoring her body's needs for years.

Mandana Karimi’s Message to Her Iranian Family and Friends – Watch Video

More About Mandana Karimi

Karimi first gained prominence in India as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and appeared in films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Thar. Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has remained a vocal critic of the Iranian government, often using her platform to highlight human rights issues in Tehran.

As regional tensions continue to rise, Karimi has increasingly aligned herself with international movements calling for regime change in Iran. Her recent comments suggest that the lack of perceived solidarity in her adopted home has made her feel increasingly alienated.

