Vikas Gupta’s Building Gets Sealed After A Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19 (Read Details)

Vikas Gupta (Photo Credits: Insta)

If you thought that the situation with regards to the coronavirus is going calm down soon, well guess what, you are absolutely wrong. As with the increasing number of positive cases and also some irresponsible citizens not practising the social distancing norms, the tough times will get messier soon. Having said that, it was yesterday (May 25) when news of filmmaker Karan Johar's two household staffs been tested positive for COVID-19 was out. And now, it's Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta who has faced a similar situation. As reportedly his building has got sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. Gupta resides in Malad, Mumbai. Two of Karan Johar's Household Staff Test Positive for COVID-19, Filmmaker and His Family Test Negative.

Confirming the news to SpotBoye, Vikas expressed how these grim times are not to be taken lightly as it's worse than what's being shown. He said, "These are troubled times for everyone. We need to be careful and attentive. The situation is far worse than it's being portrayed. There’s are not enough beds in the hospital and not enough death beds in the resting place. That’s the situation. I would only request everyone to be taking this more seriously than their jobs or exams some relationships. Jab insaan rahega to sab rahenge." Arjun Bijlani’s Building Sealed After a Resident Tested Positive For COVID-19.

Reportedly, the television producer's building was sealed on Saturday my BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) after which the residents were informed to adhere with the safety guidelines strictly. Earlier to this, even TV actor, Arjun Bijlani's building had gotten sealed after a help from a doctor's family in his building was tested positive of the deadly bug. All we hope is a speedy recovery of these COVID-19 patients. Stay tuned to LatestLY!