The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 started on February 14, 2021 on a grand note which airs on Asianet. The show hosted by Mohanlal will see 14 contestants in the house and as assured by the Malayalam superstar host, this time the season will be bigger and better. Last year, the second season went on air in January where there were 17 contestants, which was cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Rajith Kumar Might Get Arrested for Putting Green Chilly Paste in Housemate Reshma’s Eyes.

Returning to season 3, the contestants are namely - Noby Marcose, Adoney John, Anoop Krishnan, Dimpal Bhal, RJ Firoz, Majiziya Bhanu, Lekshmi Jayan , Manikuttan, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra, Sai Vishnu, Sandhya Manoj, Soorya Menon, Bhagyalakshmi. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Host Mohanlal Says ‘The Show Must Go On’ in This COVID-19 Pandemic Themed First Promo (Watch Video).

Here's a look at the details of 14 contestants who will fight for 100 days to win the title of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3:

Noby Marcose

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Noby Marcose (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Noby Marcose, a very popular face among Malayalam television and movie viewers, is a stand-up comedian and actor. He rose to popularity with Asianet's own reality show, Comedy Stars.

Adoney John

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Adoney John (Photo Credit: Twitter)

From the intellectuals to root for, we have Adoney John who is a scholar and an orator. He is reportedly a student of political studies, and is taking a doctorate in Europe’s refugee crisis. Wonder how Bigg Boss would feature in his thesis!

Anoop Krishnan

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Anoop Krishnan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

TV star Anoop Krishnan, is another Asianet success story, whose ticket to fame is his starring role in the soap Seetha Kalyanam. He has also appeared in movies like Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and Praise the Lord.

Dimpal Bhal

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Dimpal Bhal (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Dimpal Bhal is presently the contestant that is trending the most on social media after being announced as one of BB Malayalam 3's contestants. A cancer survivor, she is a psychologist and a stylist, who is quite popular on Instagram for her clicks.

RJ Firoz

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant RJ Firoz (Photo Credit: Twitter)

RJ Firoz, known more popularly as Kidilam Firoz, is a popular radio jockey and an influencer.

Majiziya Bhanu

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Majiziya Bhanu (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Majiziya Bhanu is a medical student and a powerlifting champion, who wants to be a boxer. Bhanu had made to the headlines for wearing hijab during her sporting events.

Lekshmi Jayan

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Lekshmi Jayan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lekshmi Jayan is a versatile singer, who can sing in both male and female voice. She has earlier participated in Indian Idol.

Manikuttan

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Manikuttan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Manikuttan is a well-known face in the Malayalam movie industry, known for his performances in Boyy Friend, Chotta Mumbai, Thattathin Marayathu et al. Interestingly he started off on television with the lead role in the serial Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Ramzan Muhammed

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Ramzan Muhammed (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ramzan Muhammed is the winner of a dance show D4 Dance. He is also the youngest contestant among all.

Rithu Manthra

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Rithu Manthra (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Rithu Manthra is one of leading models in Malayalam who is also a talented singer. She had represented Kerala at Miss India 2018 competition. She has also appeared in a few Malayalam movies as well.

Sai Vishnu

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Sai Vishnu (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Like Rithu Mantra, even Sai Vishnu is a model. He is also a popular VJ.

Sandhya Manoj

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Sandhya Manoj (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Malaysia-based danseuse Sandhya Manoj is from North Paravoor, Kerala, originally. She is also a yoga instructor.

Soorya Menon

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Soorya Menon (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Soorya Menon is the first female DJ of Kerala. She is also a dancer and an RJ too. She has also featured in few films including Mohanlal’s Kandahar.

Bhagyalakshmi

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestant Bhagyalakshmi (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bhagyalakshmi is a veteran popular writer and dubbing artist. She has dubbed for almost thousand of Malayalam movies, most popularly known for dubbing for Shobana in Manichitrathazhu. She has acted in a few films, and is a known feminist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).