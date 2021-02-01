Your wait is finally over, as the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 have finally dropped the first promo of the reality show. Hosted by Mohanlal, the tagline of the season is 'the show must go on'. The teaser is short, however, gives quite an impactful message as it's based on coronavirus pandemic and the survival during the grim time. The glimpse of Bigg Boss Malayalam's latest season looks promising and we are sure ardent fans of the show will be the happiest after seeing the promo. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Promo: Host Kiccha Sudeep Unveils the Logo of the Upcoming Season (Watch Video).

The video starts with Mohanlal making a striking entry and mentioning how the coronavirus has taught us to fight tough situations. From professional changes to how all things have gone the digital route, the actor emphasises on how the people have undergone a change to adjust as per the crisis. He also adds that it's important to rise after a great fall. Quite an impressive video, and a must-see. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar Gets Arrested By Kerala Police For Violating Laws Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Check It Out:

"There is always a place for celebration even during a tough stage of survival. Entertainment is also our right. Bigger, better, Bigg Boss season 3 - The show must go on," Mohanlal says in the clip.

As per Uptobrain.com the contestants who are reportedly part of the show includes Noobin Johny, Aishwarya Ramsai, Nandini Nair, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Sreejith Vijay, Anumol R S, Bineesh Bastin, RJ Murugan, Rajeev Parameshwar, Anil R Menon, Gilu Joseph, Jayakrishnan N, Ananya, Azees Nedumangad, Shanthivila Dinesh and Bhagyalakshmi. Stay tuned!

