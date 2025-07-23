Social media influencer and YouTuber Payal Malik, who is the wife of popular content creator Armaan Malik, recently stirred massive controversy after she was seen dressed as Goddess Kali in a controversial video. After receiving backlash and realising that her actions had hurt the sentiments of many, she issued a public apology at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on Tuesday (July 22). Payal also said that she is ready to accept any punishment for unintentionally hurting the religious sentiments of many. ‘Dil Se Maafi Mangta Hu’: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Actor Rajpal Yadav Apologises For Hurting Sentiments by Urging Against Use of Firecrackers This Diwali (Watch Video).

Payal Malik Breaks Down As She Apologises for Goddess Kali Video

On Tuesday (July 22), Payal Malik, accompanied by her husband Armaan Malik and their daughter Tuba, visited Kali Mata temple in Patiala to seek blessings and also to publicly apologise for her controversial video. Talking to the media, Payal took full responsibility for her actions and also revealed her motive behind making the video. In a video shared on her Instagram, she could be heard saying, "Meri beti jo hai, wo Kali ma ki badi bhakt hai. To Maine socha ki bacchi ke lie wo look create karu aur shayad mujhse bohot badi galti hui hai."

Promising to never repeat something like this, Payal said, "Jitne bhi log mujhe sun rahe hai, sabhi logon ko mai yahi kehna chahti hoon ki jo galti Maine ki hai, ab koi aisi galti na kare. Sabhi sanghatano see mai haath jodke maafi mangna chahti hoon." (To everyone watching this, please don't repeat the mistake he made. I request all religious organisations, with folded hands, to please forgive me).

Payal Malik’s Public Apology for the Kali Mata Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Malik (@payal_malik_53)

Payal further clarified that the now-deleted controversial video was from three months ago and was taken down immediately after receiving backlash. She said, "Maine comments padhe the aur mujhe laga ki 'haa, marine galti Kari hai aur video hata di." She added that despite her deleting the video, other social media pages uploaded it on their accounts, and it went viral.

She concluded by asking forgiveness from everyone and said, "Mujhe jo bhi saza di jayegi, use mai man ne ke lie tayyar hoon." (I am ready to accept whatever punishment is given to me.) As a gesture of repentance, Payal Malik and Armaan Malik performed seva at the temple. They served food to devotees and also washed utensils, as seen in videos shared by the television personality on Instagram.

Payal Malik and Armaan Malik Perform Seva at Kali Mata Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Malik (@payal_malik_53)

How Did the Backlash Against Payal Malik Start?

The controversy began after Payal Malik shared a video on her Instagram handle dressed as Goddess Kali. She could be seen in the Hindu goddess' attire, holding a trishul and wearing a crown, which netizens found inappropriate and which caused the uproar. YouTuber Armaan Malik Gets Married For Fourth Time to Kids' Caretaker Laksh? Wife Kritika Malik Reveals Truth Behind the Viral Rumour (Watch Video).

Armaan Malik, who is most popular for being married to two wives - Payal and Kritika Malik participated in Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024 along with his spouses. Armaan married Payal in 2011 and later tied the knot with her best friend Kritika in 2018.

