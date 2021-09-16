Even as Bigg Boss OTT nears its finale, clearing the way for the television format to be hosted by Salman Khan, the latest news from the house is that architect-actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, and his wife Genelia will share the spotlight with the host Karan Johar on Saturday, September 18. Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Top Contender to Win The Reality Show as Per Voting Trends – Reports.

And of course, after the eviction of Neha Bhasin, the five remaining contestants -- Pratik Sehjpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty (whose abrasive behaviour has attracted much attention) -- are all working hard to look glamorous and raise the show's oomph quotient. Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Talks About Moose Jattana’s Behaviour; Raqesh Bapat Calls It ‘Porn’ (Watch Video).

If the show grapevine is to be believed, the Deshmukhs are likely to announce the winner (or winners), who will the get an opportunity to move on to Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' house.

