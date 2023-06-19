It seems that Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants have been bitten by the love bug as after Jia Shankar, contestant Manisha Rani was seen flirting with co-housemate Jad Hadid. Jad and Manisha entered the house together and ever since, their chemistry has been brewing. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Talks About Overcoming Alcohol Addiction at 44 on Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

In a promo of the show, Manisha kissed Jad on the cheek and said "I love you." She added: "I won't leave you and we will connect my heart to your heart." Manisha then said: "I love you to the moon and back."

In other news, Jad and contestant Akanksha Puri were seen having a conversation over evening tea. The two were seen teaching each other to say "I love you" in their respective mother tongues." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Jio Cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).