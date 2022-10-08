Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is all set to air on October 9 on Vijay Television and internet can’t keep calm. Besides which popular celebrities will make it to the controversial reality show, audiences are also eager to see Kamal Haasan returning as the host. Right from the superstar’s charismatic presence to his fashion, viewers love him to max. Having said that, every year we’ve seen Ulaganayagan serving some major style goals on BB which are edgy and in-vogue. Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Arav, Riythvika, Mugen Rao – Here’s Looking at Winners of Previous Seasons and the Prize Money They Won!

Well, a lot goes behind making the actor look crisp and perfect from top to toe, and so kudos to his team. Now, with few hours to go for the latest season to air, here are top five best outfits worn by Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss Tamil. Let’s get started. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Launch Date: Kamal Haasan’s Reality Show to Premiere on October 9 (Watch Promo).

Dashing

First on our list is this marvellous suit in shade dark green which looks superb on the host. Not to miss, the matching shoes and the contrast created via different coloured pants and shirt. A well synchronised look for Ulaganayagan from season four.

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Latex It Is

During Bigg Boss S5 finale, Kamal Haasan was seen in a never seen before avatar. His attire comprised of blue latex pants which he teamed up with black jacket. Quite quirky!

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Dapper

Not only suits, Haasan has also served dapper looks on Bigg Boss Tamil. Speaking of which, here’s a neat classic formal look comprising of white shirt, tie and brown pants by the actor. Simplicity at its best!

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Rocking It and How

Up next, we have the superstar wearing a super causal attire and adding a bit of punch via nehru jacket and brown suspenders. Cool as a cucumber!

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Hot

Last but not the least, we have Kamal Haasan flashing sassy vibes in a black long suit paired with matching pants and white shirt tucked in. However, it’s the button and belt details on the coat which is the winner.

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

That’s it, guys! These were some of the experimental looks of the actor-host from the past seasons of Bigg Boss. Hope to see him in fab attires this year too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).