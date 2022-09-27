Kamal Haasan will be returning as host of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 and the makers have confirmed the launch date of the show with a new pro,o. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 launch event to premiere on Sunday, October 9 at 6 pm IST only on Vijay Television. So wait for the show fans is finally over. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Promo: Kamal Haasan Says ‘Shall We Begin the Hunt’ as He Teases Fans About the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Launch Date Promo:

