Bigg Boss Tamil has been one of the popular reality TV shows. Featuring celebrities and commoner contestants, each season turned out to be intriguing for the viewers. From tasks to dramatic moments to fights, every season saw some or the other challenges. The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is around the corner and fans of the show are curious to know what would be seen in this season. Who would be the celebrities and commoners seen as contestants on the show and if there would be any new rules that the housemates would have to abide by. All queries would come to an end on October 9 as Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting launched on that day. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Launch Date: Kamal Haasan’s Reality Show to Premiere on October 9 (Watch Promo).

The audiences zero down their favourite contestants in every season and many root for their faves to win the trophy and prize money. The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will be confirmed only on October 9. Before the Kamal Haasan-hosted controversial reality TV show goes on air, let’s take a look at the winners of the previous seasons and the prize money they won. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Promo: Kamal Haasan Says ‘Shall We Begin the Hunt’ as He Teases Fans About the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Arav – Bigg Boss Tamil 1

Arav, who made his acting debut in 2016 with the film Saithan, had won the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Along with the trophy, he won cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh.

Riythvika – Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Well deserved ❤️ 💯🔥 God bless u with abundant love and wealth 😊 @Riythvika remain the same in future too 💕 want to see more on big screen 😍 Congratulations bigg boss Tamil 2 title winner #BiggBossTamil2 #riythwikawinner pic.twitter.com/IFrcvM70JE — Naresh Charm (@CharmNaresh) October 1, 2018

Riythvika, prominently known for playing supporting roles in Kollywood, won the second season of the show and prize money of Rs 50 lakh. She is also the only female contestant to have won Bigg Boss Tamil until date.

Mugen Rao – Bigg Boss Tamil 3

#BiggBossTamil3 BIGG BOSS TAMIL SEASON 3 Winner 🥇 Is Mugen Rao pic.twitter.com/xJOmPybldM — Roshin Chacko (@roshin8215) October 6, 2019

Mugen Rao is a social media sensation from Malayasia who is known for pop single titled “Kayalvizhi”. He bagged trophy of season three and won cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh.

Aari Arujunan – Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Nedunchaalai fame actor Aari Arujunan emerged as the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil and also won prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Raju Jeyamohan – Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Bigg Boss Tamil: Raju Jeyamohan is the winner and Priyanka Deshpande is the first runner-up #Entertainment #news l https://t.co/5oaDrsK16X pic.twitter.com/2c2IwABo4A — GeethanPost (@GeethanPost) January 17, 2022

Popularly known for his works in films and television shows, the 31-year-old actor was the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Along with the trophy, he won cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh.

