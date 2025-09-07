The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has officially begun with superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni returning as the host for the eighth time. This season, airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, promises double the drama with a never-seen-before dual-house concept, where commoners and celebrities will battle it out for the ultimate title. Here’s the complete list of contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house so far, in the order of their entry: ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Premiere Date, Tentative Contestants List, New Twists – Everything You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show! (Watch Promo)

1. Thanuja Puttaswamy (Celebrity)

The first contestant to enter the house, Thanuja is best known for playing Parvathi in the hit TV serial Mudda Mandaram. She also gained popularity as a finalist in the cooking-comedy show Cooku with Jathiratnalu.

Thanuja Puttaswamy Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

2. Flora Saini (Celebrity)

Actress Flora Saini, who has appeared in over 50 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema, became the second contestant. In her introduction, she bravely spoke about her past experience with domestic abuse.

Flora Saini Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

3. Kalyan Padala (Commoner)

Kalyan, the first commoner of the season, earned his spot through the pre-show Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. His first task was to assign washroom cleaning duties for a week and he chose Flora Saini.

Kalyan Padala Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

4. Jabardasth Emmanuel (Celebrity)

Popular comedian known for his hilarious skits, Jabardasth Emmanuel joined as the fourth contestant to add comic relief to the house.

Jabardasth Emmanuel Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

5. Shrasti Verma (Celebrity)

Renowned choreographer Shrasti Verma, who has worked on major films like Pushpa 2, Jailer, Vikrant Rona, Game Changer and Rangasthalam, entered as the fifth contestant.

Shrasti Verma Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

6. Haritha Harish (Commoner)

The second commoner, Haritha Harish, was tasked with assigning housekeeping duties and he picked Jabardasth Emmanuel.

Haritha Harish Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

7. Rithu Chowdary (Celebrity)

Social media influencer Rithu Chowdary entered as the seventh contestant, bringing her strong digital presence to the Bigg Boss platform.

Rithu Chowdary Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

8. Bharani Shankar (Celebrity)

Actor Bharani Shankar made a dramatic entry carrying a red box, initially facing resistance due to the show’s rules against personal belongings. However, Bigg Boss later allowed him to join as the eighth contestant. Bharani is known for his roles in TV serials like Mahalakshmi, Trishulam and films such as Baahubali and Crazy Uncles.

Bharani Shankar Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

9. Demon Pawan (Commoner)

Chosen through audience voting, Demon Pawan became the third commoner and was assigned kitchen duties along with Rithu Chowdary.

Demon Pawan Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

10. Sanjjanaa Galrani (Celebrity)

Actress Sanjjanaa, famous for her roles in Ganda Hendathi, Bujjigadu and Dandupalya 2, joined as the 10th contestant. She also addressed her controversial involvement in the 2020 drug case during her introduction.

Sanjjanaa Galrani Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

11. Ramu Rathod (Celebrity)

Singer Ramu Rathod, best known for his hit track Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu was the 11th to enter the house.

Ramu Rathod Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

12. Srija Dammu (Commoner)

Selected by Agnipariksha jury member Navdeep, Srija Dammu became the fourth commoner and chose Ramu Rathod for washing duties.

Srija Dammu Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

13. Suman Setty (Celebrity)

Comedian Suman Setty, who has worked across various South Indian film industries, entered as the 13th contestant.

Suman Setty Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

14. Priya Shetty (Commoner)

The fifth commoner to join was Priya Shetty, selected via audience voting. Her first task was to pick Sanjjanaa Galrani for cooking responsibilities.

Priya Shetty Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

15. Maryada Manish (Commoner)

Chosen by jury member Bindu Madhavi, Maryada Manish became the sixth commoner contestant to enter.

Maryada Manish Enters ‘Bigg Boss’ House

Dual-House Twist: Commoners vs Celebrities

In a major twist, six commoners: Srija Dammu, Priya, Demon Pawan, Haritha Harish, Kalyan Padala and Maryada Manish will live in the main Bigg Boss house, while the celebrities Sanjjanaa Galrani, Suman Setty, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Flora Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Rithu Chowdary, Bharani Shankar, Shrasti Verma and Ramu Rathod will stay in a separate house as “tenants without paying rent.” ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Vennela Kishore Promise ‘Double House, Double Dose’ Twist As Reality Show Returns With Bigger Drama and Thrills (Watch Video)

Watch 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' Promo:

How the Commoners Were Selected

The commoner contestants were chosen through a pre-show titled Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, judged by former Bigg Boss stars Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep and Abhijeet. The show tested the mental and physical abilities of 45 participants, and only 15 were shortlisted to make it to the final selection. This season promises intense rivalries, fresh twists, and unexpected alliances as commoners and celebrities lock horns in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.

