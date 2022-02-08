Choi Woo-shik and Jang Ki-yong in The Boy Next Door; Cha Eun-woo and Joo Ah-reum in My Romantic Some Recipe (Photo credit: YouTube)

Netflix truly has given Kdramas the push it needed to become a global sensation. There were many across the globe who were enjoying the kdrama land before as well but the OTT platform just gave it the thrust in the right direction. The Hallyu wave has thus reached fever pitch now. But have you ever felt fatigued by everything that's on Netflix? If yes, we have the fix for you. YouTube can help you in this and all for free. There are host of web dramas on the video-sharing platform ranging from comedy to sci-fi to teen romance to Boys' Love stories. Let us tell you about five of our favourite dramas on YouTube. From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!.

The Boy Next Door

This is perhaps the most hilarious bromance to watch on YouTube. Choi Woo-shik and Jang Ki-yong are neighbours and college students. They bump into each other often. They are often caught by others in compromising or awkward situations which prompt them to believe they are gay. But are they?

Now watching: The Boy Next Door A Korean mini-series. 5-7 minutes lang per episode so feeling ko matatapos ko agad siya ngayon. Main cast dito si Choi Woo-shik so excited ako. 😍🥰 #TheBoyNextDoor pic.twitter.com/bPuPdYr1d6 — Jaime Almeniana Lim III 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@OhyeahJaime) August 12, 2020

A-Teen

A simple, sweet yet serious teen romance with people who are 18 now. How they go through their life at school and otherwise forms the premise here. You will spot many of your favourites in this series.

Legally Dad

The story here is quite crazy and also a bit childish. A 23-year old girl is juggling two jobs to make ends meet and support her sister. In comes a dashing and rich 28 year old man who decides to be her Dad through a signed agreement. You know the drill and the ending of course but this guarantees some heart-fluttering moments. Dr Romantic 2's Park Eun Tak and Yoon Ah Reum, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Eun Cheol and Mi Seon - 5 K-drama Second Lead Couples That Are As Adorable As The Main Leads.

My Romantic Some Recipe

The K-pop fans will so identify with this series. Haven't you all wanted to date a k-pop idol? What if it turns out to be Cha Eun-woo from Astro? Before you say you will faint, watch this series where the gullible and silly heroine doesn't faint but fall in love.

2016 | My Romantic Some Recipe (마이로맨 썸 레시피) A college girl who's never had a boyfriend in her life tries to date an idol star who came out of a life-sized poster she brought home. pic.twitter.com/CiAMGueHw7 — Malaysian Kpop Fans (@MsiaKPOPfans) October 21, 2019

7 First Kisses

This is a promotional series for a duty free shop and has a girl being courted by everyone from Lee Jong-suk, Lee Min-ho, Ji Chang-wook, Park Hye-jin, Lee Joon-gi and many more. And guess what? This even has a sequel.

Kiss Goblin

We all know how obsessed South Koreans are about supernatural and science fiction content. Here comes a very good-looking Goblin who has to kiss 10 humans to become human. It's a fun watch and feel good series.

A First Love Story

Now here comes a very cute two-episode long k-drama about a homosexual relationship. It's a cute love story which is simply mind-blowing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).