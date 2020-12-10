Criminal Justice 2 is all set for release on Hotstar Specials on December 24. While the first season starring Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goekna, Vikrant Massey and Mita Vashisht in key roles was a huge hit, the makers are back with a season 2. This season will see Pankaj Tripathi return as Madhav Mishra to save Kirti Kulhari's character Anuradha Chandra, accused of murdering her husband Bikram Chandra. Pankaj Tripathi: It Finally Feels like This Is My Time and May It Never Pass.

However, the twist in the tale comes in the form of the fact that Anuradha has already confessed to stabbing and she does not help her attorney Madhav in trying to clear her name. Madhav almost gives up on Anuradha, but gets back on her case after figuring out that the story that is out in the media is not the complete one. Pankaj Tripathi Is Happy to be a Meme Sensation, Says 'Some of the Memes on Me Are Actually Very Good'.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

Details of the show were until now kept under the wraps. In a press statement, Pankaj was quoted as saying, "It feels great to come back as one of my favorite characters - Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now; so stay tuned for more.” Well, we'll see you soon on screen Pankaj Tripathi, on December 24 on Hotstar Specials.

