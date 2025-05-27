Mumbai, May 27: In an unfortunate health update, celebrated television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a liver tumour, however, despite her health challenges, she is keeping a positive outlook on things. Dipika penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle narrating her difficult journey, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage Malignant (Cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

Dipika shared that with her family's love and everyone's prayers, she is certain that she will sail through this challenge as well. "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshaAllah! With my entire family being by my side.... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah...Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love...Dipika." Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Tennis Ball-Sized Liver Tumour; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress Will Undergo Surgery, Requests Fans for Prayers (Watch Video).

Her post was accompanied by the caption, "Keep Me In Your Prayers", along with a folded hands emoji. Earlier in May, Dipika's actor husband, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed her health update through his YouTube channel. He revealed, “Dipika is not doing well. She is suffering from a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having stomach pain. Initially, we thought it was due to acidity, but when the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests." It’s a Boy! Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Khalid Niaz; Couple Announce Joyous News in YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

“When we visited him again he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us,” he added. Dipika is scheduled to undergo surgery for her tumour soon.

