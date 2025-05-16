Television actress Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim, in his recent YouTube vlog, revealed that Dipika was experiencing stomach pain over the past few days. He said that the actress was initially advised to take medicines, assuming it was an infection. However, as things worsened, she underwent a few scans, which revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. ‘Celebrity MasterChef’: Dipika Kakar Makes an Emotional Exit From Farah Khan’s Culinary Show, Reveals How She Pushed Herself Despite Injury.

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Liver Tumour: Shoaib Ibrahim Updates Fans About Her Health

Taking to his YouTube channel on May 15, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog titled Need your Prayers in which he updated fans about Dipika Kakar's diagnosis. He said, "When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having stomach pain. Initially, we thought that it could be due to acidity. But when the pain persisted, we consulted our family doctor, who also created our father. He gave us antibiotics and asked us to get a blood checkup done. After some days, she was doing fine. Then papa's birthday came, and after that she once again started experiencing the pain, and when she got a blood test done, the reports revealed some sort of infection."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

He continued, "When we again went to the doctor, we got a CT scan done. The results of the scan revealed that she was diagnosed with a 'tennis ball' sized tumour in her liver." When Dipika got admitted to the hospital for her treatment, several tests were conducted, and the reports mentioned it to be non-cancerous. Shoaib added that there are a few more tests to be done and a surgery needs to be performed to remove the tumour from her body. He added that they will visit a liver specialist at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to get an idea about the further medical procedures. ‘Kuch Bhi News…’: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim REACT to Reports of Their Divorce in Latest YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Watch Shoaib Ibrahim’s Latest YouTube Vlog Below:

He ended his vlog by asking their fans, well-wishers, and even people who dislike them to pray for Dipika because everyone's prayers matter to them at the moment. Shoiab and Dipika, who first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, got married in 2018. They welcomed their Ruhan in 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).