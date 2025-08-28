Sachin Kamani, a production manager at The Company Theatre in Mumbai, died on August 24, 2025. He was 47. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kamani was suffering from “an aggressive form of brain tumour”. His last rites were held at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family, friends, and theatre personalities, including film and theatre actor-director Rajat Kapoor. Chandra Barot Dies: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’ Movie Director Chandra Barot Passes Away; Know About Filmmaker's Interesting Journey Into Bollywood From Tanzania.

Among the industry professionals who paid tribute to Sachin Kamani on social media were Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, Professor, Department of English, Gauhati University, who specialises in film and theatre studies. Kuthari penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and Facebook. Achyut Potdar Dies at 90; Veteran Actor Known for ‘Rangeela’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Pradhan Mantri’ and Other Hindi, Marathi Films and TV Shows, Passes Away in Thane.

“Just so sad. Sachin Kamani is gone. People who do theatre in Mumbai know how indispensable he was to so many of them. The quintessential backroom boy who held the entire edifice together. His attention to detail, his negotiating skills, his hard, hard work, and most of all, his friendship. Always a call away, if you needed some help. Fun conversations, like the one we were having in Bengaluru just before a show. Finding it hard to believe he’s gone. Be in peace, my friend! You will be missed, terribly,” she wrote.

Indian theatre director Anamika Haksar wrote a tribute on Facebook, saying, “There are honestly very few people like Sachin kamani. When we shifted to Mumbai, even though I knew Atul Kumar and through him got to know Sachin it was Sachin who always helped. Giving, loving connecting. From rehearsal space s to props to any small demand... amazing human being. Not seen anyone like him. so naturally loving so non egoistic. when I had my surgery he connected me to theatre people in Ahmedabad. The way his theatre friends have been around him and cared for him is a lesson for life.something to learn from. My last photo with him Marie Luzina and Karina Tsaturova from the chekhov festival. You are just the best. Gone too too soon (sic).”

Bhushan Korgaonkar, playwright, told HT, “A family member speaking at the funeral said it was only now that they realised how many people cared for him, seeing so many from his work life gathered there.”

