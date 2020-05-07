Erica Fernandes Birthday: From Sonakshi's Simplicity to Prerna's Six-Yards, The Many Fashionable Shades Of The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Beauty (View Pics)

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Insta)

Who does not know Erica Fernandes? The young girl who made her debut into the television space with Sony TV's hit show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi rose to fame with her first-ever daily soap. In the same, she portrayed the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose opposite Shaheer Sheikh and won hearts. Apart from her acting skills, Erica's style statement on the show was also appreciated. After this, later in 2018, Fernandez was roped in by Ekta Kapoor to play the iconic character of Prerna in part two of her 90s hit serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Having said that, irrespective of whatever role she played on the small screen she made sure to have a style statement which is modern and edgy. And well, as the telly star celebrates her birthday on May 7, 2020, we are here to laud a few of her onscreen fashion gems. Erica Fernandes Looks Ravishing in Her Recent Fashion Outing for an Awards’ Function (View Pics).

Be it long skirts and gowns, she flaunted as Sonakshi to looking a Bengali bomb in sarees and simple dresses as Prerna, Erica has managed to impress the fashion critic with her onscreen style mantra. So, without further ado, let's check it out.Erica Fernandes’ Latest Insta Pictures Go Viral and Are Sure to Make You Sweat.

'The Frozen' Kinda Gown!

First things first, in ocean blue coloured gown is Erica from her debut serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Hi. Just look at her, she looks so perfect in a netted dress with her hair all tied up in a bun. Now, you know what to wear on a date, right girls? P.S: Not Elsa, it's Erica who wore the gown first. *giggles*

Erica Fernandes From Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Pink Beauty!!

A Banarasi saree always looks pretty on a girl and Fernandes in a subtle pink six-yard with golden borders at the edges is a delight. And not to miss that chandbalis.

Erica Fernandes From Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

The Edgy Way!

These kind of looks of Sonakshi from her daily soap was our favourite. As who would not love a shirt paired with a flowy long skirt and a stand out accessory, right? Beautiful and edgy!

Erica Fernandes From Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

The Kasautii Fashion!

You might have guessed it from the title as to which serial is this saree look of Erica from. In KZH, we mostly see her donning sleeveless blouses with printed sarees. Wow!

Erica Fernande In Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Oh-La-La!!

Here's another photo of Erica as Prerna looking extremely hot in a fitted blouse and a simple plain saree. The contrast is working wonders. Erica Fernandes Dons a Stylish New Haircut and Her New Look Is Just Wow! (View Pics).

Erica Fernande In Kasautii Zindagi Kay

The Bengali Punch!

Erica aka Prerna plays a Bengali in KZH and in the pic below she looks stylish to the 't' in a traditional red and white saree. Must say, the birthday girl can carry every look with her panache.

Erica Fernande In Kasautii Zindagi Kay

That's it, guys. So, all in all, we can say that Erica's fashion game on the small screen has been chic, classy and ofcourse edgy. Here's wishing the style influencer a fantastic birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!