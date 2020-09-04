Amitabh Bachchan's first project after returning from a bout of COVID-19 and post lockdown will be his quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's 12th season. The show that was delayed twice because of the government's diktat banning artists above 60 years of age from shooting and Amitabh testing positive for COVID-19, is back on track and will begin shooting from Monday, September 7, 2020. In fact, makers also released pictures from the show's sets where the hot seats were places at a considerable distance from one another in an attempt to maintain social distancing. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s Gaming Quiz Show’s Set Revealed, Shoot To Begin From September 7 (View Pics).

A few days back, there were reports of how two people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of the game show. However, sources say otherwise. Sources have revealed that the reports are untrue. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Two People On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Test Positive For COVID-19.

"If there were cases of COVID-19 on the sets then shooting for the show wouldn't begin from September 7, especially given Amitabh Bachchan's presence on the sets and how everyone's health is a priority. These reports are untrue."

Sources also added that the sets have been made and just like every other show that has begun shooting in the lockdown, Government-approved operating procedures are strictly being followed and the aim is to make the sets of the show as safe as possible for any and all people present there.

