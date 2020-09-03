In an unfortunate turn of events, the sets of Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 saw two of its members test positive for COVID-19. The shooting for the show resumed a few days back after host Amitabh Bachchan recovered from his bout of Coronavirus and started shooting. In fact, the promo of the show was also telecast last month with the game show's theme being 'because every 'setback' needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !!. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Urges People to Overcome Setbacks with a Comeback in Sony TV Show’s Promo (Watch Video).

However, as per reports in ABP, two members on the sets were recently tested positive for Coronavirus. Given how Amitabh has recently recovered and the 77-year-old actor falls in the high-risk category, we wonder if safety protocols on the sets have been strengthened even more. Amitabh Bachchan To Start Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Promo Shoots With 'Maximum Safety Precautions' After Recovering From COVID-19.

Watch The Promo Below:

Not just KBC 12 but another Sony TV show, India's Best Dancer sets have also see a few choreographers and crew members test positive for COVID-19 in recent times. Recently, the shootings for shows like Yeh Rishtab Kya Kehlata Hai and Choti Sarrdaarni were also halted after actors tested positive for Coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).