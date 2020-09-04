Sony TV's much loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan back as its host in the hot seat. The makers had to delay shooting for the show because of the Government diktat that prohibited 77-year-old Big B to shoot amid the pandemic. This was further pushed back when Amitabh had tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan Will 'Not Be' Replaced As Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Host, Say Reports.

Eventually, the rule of not letting actors above 60 years of age on the sets was revoked and Big B started shooting for the show. After releasing the show's first promo and theme in August, the makers have now unveiled KBC 12's grand sets. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Two People On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Test Positive For COVID-19.

Check Them Out Below:

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

This season's theme of Kaun Banega Crorepati is 'every 'setback' needs to be answered with a 'comeback', and a promo of the show was also aired last month. Unfortunately, there have been reports of how two members from the team of KBC 12 have tested positive for COVID-19. However, looks like the team is all set to begin their shoot from next week soon.

