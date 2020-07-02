After almost three months, everything is coming back to normalcy in the country and so is the entertainment sector. Even though coronavirus is still not completely gone, work and essential services are back to business. This news was a sigh of relief for all serial lovers as many celebs have started shooting for their respective shows. Among them is also Kumkum Bhagya which will be back with fresh episodes from July 13. All that being said, recently a new update from the same daily soap made it to the web which claimed that Ishqbaaaz fame Reyhna Pandit is all set to step into Shika Singh's shoes as Aaliya. Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha Resumes Shooting, Films Promo From Home.

Well, yes the rumours were true as Pandit has exclusively confirmed the same to LatestLY and said, "Yes, I am doing Kumkum Bhagya. I have seen Shikha as Aaliya and she has done a wonderful job. She brought her USP to the character of Aaliya and I will bring my own."

For the unversed, Shika recently delivered a baby girl and so is on a maternity break. And seems like the makers have finally found the new Aaliya. Reyhna also told us that she has already started shooting for the daily soap. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi Begin Shoots in Naigaon, RadhaKrishn, Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Hai Chahatein Release New Promos (Deets Inside).

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved Ekta Kapoor show. It stars Sriti Jha as Pragya and Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhi. The show aired its first episode in 2014 and is still among the top-rated serials. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the telly world!

