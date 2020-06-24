While the Maharashtra Government gave the go-ahead to television show producers to begins shooting, Dangal TV's Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi and Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are the only two TV shows that have begun shooting. Both the television shows' sets are in Naigaon, a report in India Forums stated. Shooting permissions were granted but producers and directors were issued a long diktat with standard operating procedures to be followed to kee the entire cast and crew as safe as possible, given that the Coronavirus pandemic is not over with yet. Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside).

A few other shows too have released promos of their shows, promising and teasing their audience with fresh episodes soon. Ekta Kapoor started with releasing a new Naagin 4 promo, well, not new but a promo to inform the audience that they will soon return with the Naagin 4 finale episodes. FWICE and CINTAA Won't Resume the Shootings of TV Serials after IFTPC Fails to Meet their Insurance and Shift Timings Demands.

Check Out The Promos Below:

Naagin 4:

RadhaKrishn's Mahabharat track is indeed happening andS Star Bharat's latest promo indeed confirmed the development. BTW, this promo, featuring Kinshuk Vaidya as Arjun, was shot pre-lockdown.

RadhaKrishn:

Choti Sarrdaarni's promo too had no new visuals and the makers used the show's last episode, where Meher's condition is critical and Sarabjeet is asked to pick between saving his wife and the baby. Nevertheless, very effective.

Choti Sarrdaarni:

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein's latest promo was shot at home by the former, wherein she teased new episodes soon.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Shubharambh's lead cast Mahima Makwana and Akshat Sukhija also shot for a promo from home where they discussed the dos and donts that people on sets must follow when they return to shoots.

Shubharambh:

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms shows, Namely, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein are said to begin shooting from June 26 onwards.

