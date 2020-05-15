Flashback Friday: When Sidharth Shukla Accepted an Award on Behalf of Salman Khan and It Has a Bigg Boss Connection (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Insta)

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of the reality show. However, it's not only the contestants who made the said show a superhit, as Salman Khan's hosting was also one of the highlights of BB 13. The superstar's concern for the inmates on Weekend Ka Vaar was quite evident. Having said that, did you know that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had once accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan. Yep, you read that right. Recently, an old video of Shukla has made it to the internet in which we can see him in quite a different avatar and shy. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan To Offer a Bollywood Film To Sidharth Shukla? Deets Inside.

In the clip, we can see Bollywood's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' babe, Raveena Tandon announcing an award for Salman. The award was in reference to Bhaijaan's contribution to Bigg Boss season 6. However, as the Bharat actor had given a miss to the ceremony, Tandon requested someone from the audience to come on the stage and take the award on behalf of Salman, along with a hug from her. To which, we see Sidharth going up on the stage and saying, "I accept this award on behalf of Salman Khan and will give it to him personally." Sidharth Shukla Reminisces His Balika Vadhu Entry Scene, Thanks Fans For Reminding Him Of Shivraj Shekhar (View Post).

Check Out The Video Below:

After taking the award, Sid also receives a warm hug from Raveena. Not to miss, in the video we also get to see how sharmila and cute, Shukla used to look back in those days. Meanwhile, on May 15, 2020, Sidharth's popular daily soap Balika Vadhu completed eight years and fans of the TV star trended #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar on Twitter. Stay tuned!