Sidharth Shukla Reminisces His Balika Vadhu Entry Scene, Thanks Fans For Reminding Him Of Shivraj Shekhar (View Post)

Sidharth Shukla's Entry in Balika Vadhu (Photo Credits Voot):

Sidharth Shukla debuted on television with Sony TV's Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and his second show was Star One's Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi. However, his breakthrough came in the form of his role as the parallel lead in Colors Balika Vadhu, where he was cast opposite Pratyusha Banerjee. Little did he know that this role will be the one that would have put him on the map as an excellent performer, along with his co-stars Shashank Vyas and Pratyusha Banerjee! Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla Talk About Balika Vadhu Co-Star Pratyusha Banerjee? Watch Video.

Co-incidentally, Sidharth Shukla had entered Balika Vadhu during the show's 1000th episode. He played the district collector Shiv Raj Shekhar, who rescues Anandi she loses control of her horse-driven cart. In a heroic entry, Sidharth's character Shivraj is seen jumping from his SUV onto Anandi's (Pratyusha Banerjee) cart and rescues her from falling into the river. Balika Vadhu Returns to Colors: Here's the Telecast Time and Schedule for Avika Gor - Avinash Mukherjee's Social Drama (Watch Video)

And in his latest Instagram post, Sidharth recalled his entry and thanked fans for reminding him of his heroic entry in the soap.

Check Out Sidharth's Post Below:

Sidharth became a sought-after actor post his stint in Balika Vadhu and even went on to sign a 3-film deal with Dharma Productions after Karan Johar saw him on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and was impressed with the actor. This led to Sidharth making his bollywood debut with the Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Soon after, he began his hosting career and eventually went on to do Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors.