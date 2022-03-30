Narcissism isn't a great personality trait. Google describes as a personality style where a person is too self-obsessed and fails to acknowledge the people around them. Korean dramas have a particular fascination for these type of people. We have watched several romantic comedies where the male lead is so full of themselves that they make you cringe. But the trick here is to have extremely good looking actors to do the part. Now you can't even whole-heartedly hate the character because you are fond of the actors playing it. But that doesn't discount the fact that they are at times quite cringe-worthy. Let us talk about five such male leads from Korean dramas we tried our best to not fall for but we did. Business Proposal: 5 Reasons Why Ahn Hyo-Seop and Kim Se-jeong's Kdrama Is The Rom-Com We Didn't Know We Needed.

1. Kang Tae-mu - Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo-seop's portrayal of Kang Tae-mu makes you recoil as he is too into himself. When Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se Jeong) rejects his marriage proposal, he just can't fathom why can anyone say no to him who is rich, good-look and polish.

2. Lee Young-joon - What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

Played by Park Seo-joon, Lee Young-joon is so in love with himself and his riches that he felt the moment he proposes marriage to the girl they will immediately agree. It's rude shock to him when secretary Kim doesn't say yes. Lee Young-joon's for himself is borderline toxic but you still find yourself rooting for him. You might Young-joon very similar to Kang Tae-mu, maybe because both are a bit extra and both the shows are based on webtoons.

3. Kim Joo-won - Secret Garden

Kim Joo Won played by Hyun Bin is a really non-likeable character. He stalks the heroine, follows her everywhere, pesters her to like him, so on and so forth. He is such a show-off, even when he wears a tacky shiny tracksuit he doesn't stop flaunting the brand. Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin To Get Married; 5 Romantic Scenes of the Couple from Crash Landing On You and Negotiation That Made Fans Ship For This Real-Life Union!.

4. Ahn Min Hyuk - Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Now Park Hyun-sik played this maniacal and obsessed Ahn Min Hyuk in the series so well that you end up liking him more. One good bit about Min-hyuk is he isn't in your face narcissistic.

5. Vincenzo - Vicenzo

Song Joon-ki as Vicenzo is such a class casting! The flair with which he carries the character is deeply satisfying. He being obsessed with himself is all about being confident about his job.

Why we still like them? That's because once these men fall in love it is the most adorable sight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).