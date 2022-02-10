When Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin admitted they are dating after fans shipping them reached feverish proportions, it seemed as if there's someone up there listening to everyone of us. We were as ecstatic to see Yoon Se-ri and Rye Jung Huk continue with their romance beyond the silver screens as you were. Hyun Bin and Ye-jin revealed on Instagram that they are indeed together and getting married. It will be the ceremony of the century for the Korean entertainment industry as both are extremely popular actors. Now they even have global fans! Valentine's Day 2022: From Gong Yoo in Coffee Prince to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing On You - 5 Confession Scenes In Kdramas That Set Our Hearts Racing.

This definitely calls for celebrations and we decided to that by going three five of their scenes together. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have worked together in a movie called Negotiation and Crash landing On You. Today, we will talk about scenes from both.

Starting with Negotiation, this movie is far removed from their romantic drama series. Hyun Bin plays a man who has kidnapped key officials and Son Ye-jin is the ace-negotiator to stop him from killing the hostages. While most of their interactions happen through a monitor over a video call, you can feel the palpable closeness between the two. We are more of a fan of the movie actor Hyun Bin rather than the Kdrama actor Hyun Bin. It's as if the 70 mm gives him wings and he just flies. He is maniacal in this movie and shows even a semblance of sanity when he converses with Son ye-jin. But it's the last scene between the two that gets our heart! Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox.

Now let's get into a lighter mood. Crash Landing On You has Hyun Bin in a drastically different setup and character. Ri Jeong Jyuk, a soldier in the North Korean army, is calm in nature, has an unhassled life with just one motive to know who killed his brother. His life gets upended when Yoon Se-ri crash lands from SK. She brings chaos in his life and he starts liking it. The moments where he realises that he is increasingly falling for her are the most satisfying. Here're four of them:

Flaunting battle scars to planting a kiss...

Anything for love, borders and illegal immigration be damned

Love dash

The fear of losing your loved ones

While the date is still not confirm, we are just extremely excited to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin take the next big step!

