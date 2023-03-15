The song ''Soniye Je'' from the criminal thriller film Gumraah hit the airwaves on Tuesday. The music video which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, has its music composed by Vishal Mishra. Vishal also serves as the lyricist and singer on the song. Gumraah Song Soniye Je: Aditya Roy Kapur Shows Off His Sexy Dance Moves in This Party Number (Watch Video).

The track has been programmed in the genre of synthpop with choreography by Aadil Sheikh. The music video is in line with the sound texture of the synthpop and features a neon colour palette in prominence.

Talking about Gumraah, the film will showcase Aditya playing a double role, while Mrunal Thakur will play a cop in the film. Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen for the first time in the film. Gumraah Teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy’s Hindi Remake of Thadam Promises To Be a Gripping Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Here:

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Gumraah will land in cinemas on April 7.

