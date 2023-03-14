New song titled "Soniye Je" from Gumraah has been unveiled by the makers today. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in a never seen before avatar, the track is sung by Vishal Mishra. In the video, we get to see Aditya showing off his crazy dance moves in this soon-to-be popular party anthem. Have a look. Gumraah Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Thadam Hindi Remake to Release in Theatres on April 7, 2023!

Watch "Soniye Je" Song:

