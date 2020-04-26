Hasmukh: Delhi HC to Hear a Plea Against Vir Das' Netflix Comedy for Maligning Image of Lawyers

Vir Das in Hasmukh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Vir Das is busy receiving accolades for his new dark comedy show, Hasmukh on Netflix, there might be a mood dampener lying ahead for him. Apparently a plea was registered in the Delhi High Court against Netflix's new release. Reason? Well, simply 'cos someone felt that the show maligned the image and reputation of lawyers. The plea was moved by advocate Ashutosh Dubey against episode four of the web series where lawyers were referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists. Hasmukh Review: Vir Das Puts Up a Good Show as the Standup Comedian With a Bloodlust in This Dark but Wacky Netflix Series.

After the petition got filed today afternoon, Delhi HC decided to hear his plea tomorrow on April 27. The suit filed by a lawyer is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. "The said remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession and impugned the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers, who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed," the lawyer said in his plea, while also demanding a permanent injunction on the airing of the series.

Delhi HC to hear tomorrow a plea seeking to restrain Netflix from airing web series #Hasmukh for allegedly maligning image & reputation of lawyers — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2020

He has further asked the producers, director and the writer of the web series to tender an online apology for maligning the image of the lawyers' community, which also includes judges, as they too had been lawyers at one point of time.