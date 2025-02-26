Hina Khan has been battling stage three breast cancer for the past few months. The popular TV actress known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been quite open about her experiences. She frequently provides updates regarding her health to her fans and followers on social media. Recently, The actress attended an award function recently where she gave a fresh update regarding her health while interacting with a journalist. Hina Khan Flaunts Her ‘Queen Size’ Lifestyle in Instagram New Post (See Pic).

Hina Khan Provides Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Hina Khan attended the Big Impact Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 25). In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the actress was seen giving an update on her health. When asked about her health and last chemotherapy session, the actress said, "Last chemo nahi, my chemo is over, and my surgeries are also over. I am on other treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapies, and everything is going good."

Hina Khan Gives Health Update During Mumbai Event

In the same video, the actress was seen dancing with DJ Kristen Hanby as they celebrated her award win in a heartwarming moment. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actress spoke about staying positive during this difficult phase of her life. She felt that what's written in one's destiny could not be changed and that she needs to give her 100% and come out of it. She said, "I will not cry, I will not be negative and I will only and only talk positive." ‘Hina Khan Lying About Her Cancer’: Rozlyn Khan Shares ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actress’ Alleged Cancer Medical Reports.

Hina Khan was last seen in EPIC ON's Griha Laxmi. The series also featured Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

