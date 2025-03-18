Malaika Arora was recently left upset by the inappropriate dance performance of a 16-year-old contestant on the hip-hop-based dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2. A video of the Bollywood actress losing her cool at the contestant, Naveen Shah, after he winked and blew kisses at her during the performance has gone viral. In the clip, she is heard saying, "Mummy ka phone number do. 16 saal ka baccha hai, dance kar raha hai, seedha mujhe dekh kar. Aankh mar raha hai." (Give me your mother's number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking and blowing kisses). Other contestants also expressed their objection to Naveen's alleged behaviour. Malaika Arora Shares Powerful Lessons Learned in 2024 After Her Separation From Arjun Kapoor; Says, ‘Life Can Change in the Blink of an Eye’ (View Post).

Malaika Arora Scolds 16-Year-Old Contestant on ‘Hip Hop India 2’ for Lewd Gestures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʟᴏᴠᴇ ʀᴏᴍᴀɴᴄᴇ 🙈 (@_love.romance_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)