Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the first season was super impressive, given seasoned performances by its actors and also a gripping storyline. The first season was also ended in a manner that it hinted at a season 2 and the promo is finally here. Hotstar released the trailer of Hostages 2 and Ronit Roy will be joined by Divya Dutta, Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar in Hostages 2, where the game will turn on Prithvi Singh, played by Ronit Roy. Hostages Season 2: Dino Morea Opens Up About His Negative Role in Tisca Chopra’s Disney+ Hotstar Show.

The trailer sees Prithvi's abandoned warehouse where he has stashed his ill wife and the Chief Minister who is reported dead but is very much alive in real life. Ronit's character is seen as the bad boy in this season. Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy’s Hostages Renewed for Second Season.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Filmibeat quoted Ronit Roy in a media interaction as saying, "Like the trailer says the game that I started has changed. His situation has completely reversed. The ones who took the hostages are now in captivity. Every character in season one had a different agenda and now it has turned vice-versa. Season one had its set of issues but hats off to the team for working things out, and season two also had its own physical issues with the shooting and the sets. I am just so happy and feel lucky to be part of the cast and crew for the show. can't wait for September 9, 2020."

