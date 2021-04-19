Actor Tanuj Virwani will be seen in the second season of the courtroom drama web series Illegal. Tanuj enters the show as a venture capitalist and Neha Sharma's on-screen love interest. The actor says that he was a big fan of the first season. The Tattoo Murders: Tanuj Virwani Shares What It Was Like to Shoot for Upcoming Web Show in Kamathipura.

"I have watched the first season of Illegal and the plot, the performances and the sheer passion of the actors completely blew my mind. Naturally, when I was offered to join the cast, and share screen space with a stalwart like Piyush Mishra and phenomenal actors like Neha, Akshay (Oberoi) and Satyadeep (Mishra), I did not need to contemplate at all," he says. Inside Edge Star Tanuj Virwani Directs a Short Film From an iPhone 10 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

He adds that the second season is very interesting and is eagerly waiting to see how it works out on screen. "The courtroom drama genre is new to me and it seems extremely interesting. I make an entry as a venture capitalist, in a cast full of lawyers, and I am really looking forward to seeing how that dynamic pans out on screen," he says. Illegal season 2 is all set to stream on Voot Select.

